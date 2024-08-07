Which file format should you use to create a Logo?

Whether you are a creative novice or an experienced entrepreneur, knowing the best file format for logos is essential for ensuring your brand’s visual identity shines across different mediums.

The range of options is vast, so let’s explore the specifics of each format.

Raster vs Vector Graphics

Raster and vector graphics are the two main format types used for logos, with vector graphics offering even more advantages.

Raster images consist of grids of tiny coloured squares (pixels) that blend together like a mosaic.

They must be exported at specific sizes to fit various applications and web browsers.

Vector graphics use geometric shapes to create resolution-independent images.

This format is suitable for logos on websites, business cards, or billboards.

You can also easily convert PDFs or other files to vector format, simplifying logo creation.

Choose the Best Logo Format

Compare PDF and SVG in the table below to decide whether to convert PDF to SVG or if the PDF will suit your needs:

How to Convert PDF to SVG

Follow these guidelines to convert PDF to vector file smoothly and get stunning logos:

1. Open a web browser installed on your PC, phone, or tablet and find a reliable online converter.

2. Upload your PDF following the website’s instructions and then click the button to transform it into SVG.

3. Let the PDF to SVG converter change the format of your file.

4. Save the new SVG on your device.

Remember, you can also use these tools to reverse conversion and turn an SVG file into PDF, keeping the logo format intact.

(image free to use by Shutterstock)