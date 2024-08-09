Millfields Primary Academy to celebrate 60th anniversary

Millfields Primary Academy in Nantwich is celebrating its 60th anniversary with a year of transformation and festivities.

Formerly Millfields Primary School, the institution has converted to Millfields Primary Academy and joined the North West Academies Trust (NWAT).

And now it is commemorating its 60th anniversary after first opening its doors in 1964 with just 19 children.

It currently has 240 children across the school and nursery.

Celebrations included a “Dance through the Decades” event in which each year group was assigned a different decade from the 1960s to the 2020s.

Pupils selected songs or medleys from their respective decades and performed lively dance routines.

The event also featured historical photographs of the school and pupils, excerpts from the headteachers’ logbook from the 1960s through to the 1990s, and the infamous punishment book from the 1960s, offering a nostalgic glimpse into the school’s past!

Local photographer Andy Boyle also helped by capturing these drone images of the school.

Two of these photographs are now displayed in the school’s reception area after being presented framed to the Academy.

Millfields headteacher Rob Parish said: “The whole photoshoot and pictures were a wonderful experience and a very generous gesture from Andy himself.

“The ‘Dance through the Decades’ performed by the classes was sensational!

“The children had so much fun and had done so well to learn all their moves, but it has to be said, the staff were also brilliant and showed their best moves too!

“Spending the day in the sunshine with all the children, staff, and our fabulous parents, carers, and families was a great way to end the year and to mark the 60 years.

“The move to an Academy and joining NWAT will ensure that Millfields continues to be successful and the future for the next 60 years looks extremely bright!”

