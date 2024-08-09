Wistaston to stage annual Model Boat and Duck Race

The annual Wistaston Children’s Model Boat Race and Duck Race will take place on Saturday September 7, writes Jonathan White.

The event takes place at the Joey the Swan parkland area, behind the Wistaston sign on Church Lane.

Stalls and fun games will be open from 1pm, and admission to the event is free.

There are prizes for three competitions that children can enter:

1. Best designed, homemade, children’s model boat – judging is at 2:10pm.

2. Children’s model boat race (maximum size of boat is 30cm) – starts at 2:30pm.Children can enter a boat on the day (prior to 2pm).

3. The Duck Race – starts at 3:15pm.

Duck Race tickets = £2 each (ducks are available on the day).

The event is organised by volunteer members of the Wistaston Community Events team.

A representative from Wistaston Community said: “As well as the ever popular 3 prize winning competitions, we’ve listened to our communities’ ideas.

“We held a recent Facebook survey and have invested in several more games and entertainment for the little ones.

“We’ve also got a puppet show featuring a huge yellow ‘Ducky’.

“And there’s also crafts stalls for the grown-ups too for the first time this year.

“So, we need you to come spend your cash at Joey on the 7th as Wistaston Community profits go back into supporting Wistaston’s local events and charities.”

Visitors are urged to have cash as many of the small activities and stalls cannot take cards.

The Wistaston Community events team always welcomes new members to help organise village events including the Village Fete, Flower and Produce Show, Fireworks Display, and the Christmas Concert.

For further information visit: https://www.facebook.com/wistaston and http://www.wistastoncommunity.co.uk/