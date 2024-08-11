Why businesses still send faxes in 2024?

Despite common misconceptions, fax machines are still widely used today.

Even with the rise of online file sharing and electronic signatures (e-signing), this 160-year-old technology remains relevant.

But why do businesses continue to use faxing? And should your company consider fax for business?

Reasons to Use Fax in Modern Document Flow

1 High Level Data Security

One major benefit of cloud faxing is its strong data security. With encryption and secure transmission methods, your sensitive information stays protected.

This is especially important for businesses needing to comply with strict data protection regulations like HIPAA.

Cloud faxing offers a dependable way to securely send and store confidential information.

2 Availability

It used to be that a fax machine was necessary to work with a fax and this is the main problem of the technology.

Now there is digital faxing, which does the same and even a little more, but does not require additional equipment.

You can even use the cheapest fax app for iPhone and get the same level of security, as well as additional tools for document management.

Moreover, fax from iPhone offers convenient work with the archive, its own fax address and allows you to freely send documents between team members or external partners.

3 Confirmation Receipt

Traditional fax machines print a receipt showing the date, time, and recipient’s fax number, confirming successful delivery.

This can be useful for proving that an overdue invoice was sent, even if the recipient claims otherwise. Some digital fax services also provide delivery receipts.

4 Many Industries Rely on It

Cloud faxing is vital for industries with strict regulations like healthcare, legal, finance, and government.

It ensures secure document transmission, which is crucial for these sectors.

For instance, in healthcare, cloud faxing allows the safe exchange of sensitive patient information between providers.

5 Fax Marketing

Thirty years ago, fax marketing was a hot trend.

Today, email and SMS campaigns have taken its place. Yet, in some regions, businesses still buy fax number lists segmented by industry, location, and size.

Marketing teams use these lists to send unsolicited material aimed at generating leads rather than immediate sales.

Conclusion

Why is fax still relevant even after so many years and the availability of more modern communication tools?

Because it is safe, convenient and compliant with regulatory requirements.

It is the most practical way to work with physical documents, but it is also convenient to use for digital copies.

(Image from https://unsplash.com/photos/a-white-and-black-printer-sitting-on-top-of-a-counter-CGnoRQZGWmw)