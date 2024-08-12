Nantwich Players present “One Man, Two Guvnors”

Nantwich Players are to perform a production of the comedy “One Man, Two Guvnors”.

The show, written by Richard Bean with music by Grant Olding, will run from September 6-14 at Nantwich Players Theatre on Love Lane.

Directed by Maximilian Clay, this is a witty adaptation of Goldoni’s classic comedy “The Servant of Two Masters”.

It is set in 1960s Brighton and follows the misadventures of Francis Henshall as he juggles secretly working for two bosses.

Maximilian Clay said: “One Man, Two Guvnors is such a fun play.

“It has everything from high comedy to low cunning – and even a bit of romance of sorts. It’s a show full of energy, that’s not to be missed.”

The play gained widespread acclaim in its original run, featuring a standout performance by James Corden, who starred in the National Theatre’s production in 2011 before transferring to the West End and Broadway.

Corden’s portrayal of Francis Henshall earned him a Tony Award for Best Actor in a Play, showcasing the sheer comedic brilliance and physicality required for the role.

Nantwich Players cast:

• Francis Henshall: David Rogerson

• Rachel Crabbe: Lillie Pragnell

• Stanley Stubbers: Adam Goode

• Charlie ‘the Duck’: Steve Bird

• Lloyd Boateng: Glenn Pollard

• Dolly: Marianne Hill

• Harry Dangle: Clare Hoy

• Alan Dangle: Tom Campbell

• Pauline Clench: Dawn Hazelwood

• Alfie: Patrick Gover

Ensemble:

• Old Lady/Gertie/Barman: Anna Langston

• Driver/Policeman 2: Nigel Vernon

• Nun: Moira Hignett

• Police Officer 1: Andrew Gregory

Due to overwhelming demand, Nantwich Players have added an extra performance on Thursday 5th September.

Tickets can be found on the Nantwich Players website www.nantwichplayers.com or call 01270 600727 and are priced at just £11.

Performances for this production will begin at 7:45pm.