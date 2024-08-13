Baby Club in Nantwich expands due to popular demand

A baby club launched by a Nantwich mum three years ago has become so popular she’s opening a second one in nearby Wrenbury.

Steph Tully launched “Baby Club Cheshire” in 2021 and its grown from one class with six mums to four classes with more than 12 in each.

Now Steph is set to expand due to the popularity of the club which is run on Imagination Lane each Friday.

She is set to start classes in the newly opened Berries coffee bar in Wrenbury which will be run by a mum who used to attend her classes with her little boy.

Steph said: “I’ve had mums from Manchester, St Helens, Liverpool all come to my “Spa” style baby massage and craft classes because they tell me the unique touches I bring means there’s nothing like this around.

“Classes sell out months in advance! For example I am sold out in Nantwich for the classes now until after Halloween.

“It’s been such a rewarding thing, to create a safe and welcoming place for new mums to come and make friends and make lovely memories with their babies I’m so glad they enjoy it as much as I do.

“I wanted to offer mums and dads, as they are very welcome too, a little pocket of calm in the topsy turviness of early parenthood, a little sanctuary that was calm, inviting, friendly and baby led, where mums especially could come and feel like they weren’t on their own and have a bit of a treat that they deserve!”

In each class, there is a projector lights making the ceiling like a starry sky.

There are aromatherapy oils to make it smell like a spa, babies all have fluffy robes, eye masks, pillows and little spa slippers.

Steph added: “Each week we make a personalised craft they can take home with baby’s name on – hand prints, footprints etc.

“And I take photos of mums and babies together and share them at the end so every mum goes away with a craft to treasure, some lovely photos and their babies are so relaxed, sleep for hours, they absolutely love it.”