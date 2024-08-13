4 hours ago
Nantwich dog rescue centre to stage charity gala

August 13, 2024
Pawprints to Freedom gala in Nantwich

A Nantwich dog rescue is staging its first fundraising gala at Nantwich Civic Hall next month.

Pawprints to Freedom, the registered charity that runs Our Safe Haven Kennels on Mickley Hall Lane, is hosting a Black Tie & Tails gala on Friday September 13.

They hope the event will raise vital funds for the dogs in their care.

The event, which includes a live swing band, professional casino entertainment, silent auction, and buffet dinner, starts at 7pm and tickets are available for £45 a head or £425 for a table of up to 10 people.

Organiser Victoria Pombeiro said: “We are very excited to be putting on our first charity gala.

“We’d love to encourage the local community to come and join us for a fun night out and maybe learn more about our Nantwich kennels.

“If you’re interested in volunteering it’s a great opportunity to get to know some likeminded people. And if not, just come for the dancing!”

All the money raised will go toward the dogs in our care, covering vital food and vet bills to keep the rescue afloat.

Tickets are available here https://pawprints-to-freedom-black-tie-and-tails-gala.raiselysite.com/

