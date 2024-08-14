CEC leaders consider plans to celebrate local Olympic heroes

Civic leaders say they will decide in September how to honour local Olympic heroes such as Nantwich star Bryony Page.

Bryony won Gold at Paris 2024 with her stunning trampoline routine, which completed the set after winning silver and bronze at previous Olympics.

Some have called for an official Civic Reception for Page, who grew up in Wrenbury and was a student at Brine Leas and Malbank Sixth Form.

Cheshire East Council leader Cllr Nick Mannion said today: “Cheshire East Council is incredibly proud of all our Olympic athletes.

“We have been following the success of all those with close links to Cheshire East at the Paris Olympics and look forward to doing so with those participating at the Paralympics later this month.

“A decision will be made in September as to what the council does to commemorate their marvellous achievements.

“Bryony Page was awarded the Freedom of the Borough back in 2016 in recognition of her silver medal at the Rio Olympics.

“The deputy leader and I wrote earlier this month to warmly congratulate her on winning her Olympic gold medal in Paris.”

Andrew Small, from Nantwich, is set to represent GB in the forthcoming Paralympics in Paris in the T33 sprint category.

And para-canoeist Stuart Wood, from Bunbury, will also be taking part at the Paralympics which start on August 28 and runs until September 8.