Students across Nantwich and Crewe celebrate A Level success

Thousands of students across Nantwich and South Cheshire celebrated their A Level, BTEC and T Level results today.

Celebrations took place at Brine Leas School in Nantwich with a number of students earning straight As and A*s which headteacher Paul Whitehead called “a phenomenal achievement”.

Most students secured their first choice destinations, including Oxford and Cambridge, other top universities, apprenticeships and employment.

Mr Whitehead added: “We are so proud of each and every one of our students at BL6 who received their results this morning; their superb outcomes are richly deserved.

“This morning has been a busy morning with many families celebrating together on site, which was a pleasure to see.

“Excellent results are always a product of close collaboration between families, students and staff.

“We value this relationship at BL6 and it is always a special moment on results day to see all the hard work pay off.

“We value the relationships that we foster with our students and we love to hear of their achievements. Enjoy your next adventures and keep in touch Year 13.”

At Malbank School and Sixth Form College, all year 13 students secured their university places after receiving positive results.

Headteacher John Harrison described the results as “incredibly impressive”.

He added: “We are incredibly proud of our Y13 students this year, not only have they achieved such impressive results, but we have rarely had the pleasure of working with such a lovely group of young people as our outgoing leavers.”

He said results were strong across the board with a rise in A/A* equivalent grades and a leap in the percentage of students achieving A*-C compared to previous years.

“It is amazing to see that all our young people have been placed by UCAS, naturally results day can be quite a tense affair sometimes, but today has been the smoothest one I can remember.”

Isabella Fletcher will be starting at Liverpool University to study Sociology and Josh O’Donnell is also on his way to Leeds University to study Music.

Mia Andrews and Naomi Carrigan, two of the highest performing students in the year, leave to pursue Adult Nursing degrees at Keele.

Head of Sixth Form Craig Batty said: “We pride ourselves on getting students to maximise their potential whatever that may be.

“For me one of the best parts of today is seeing students massively outperform targets and expectations, hugely improving their life chances in the process.

“We are an inclusive Sixth form and these results show the success of that approach, unlocking doors for young people and giving them the chance to achieve their ambitions.”

Cheshire College – South & West says its A Level, BTEC and T Level results smashed previous records and exceeded expectations.

More than 1,000 students at the college received their results, and 330 A Level students celebrated individual achievements across more than 30 A Level subjects, including 13 subject areas celebrating 100% pass rates.

Some A Level students will be progressing Oxford and Cambridge, as well as other Russell Group universities, studying subjects like Modern & Medieval Languages, Law, and Engineering.

BTEC students secured a 97.2% pass rate, with at least 47% achieving the top Distinction grades in their qualification.

College Principal and CEO Jasbir Dhesi said: “We are incredibly proud of the achievements of our students and results day is a fantastic day to celebrate with them.

“This is the day when all their hard work pays off and new opportunities begin, whether that be at university, employment or an apprenticeship.

“This year’s results demonstrate the commitment of both our students and staff to excellence in their education and skills, and not only reflects their academic success but also their readiness for their next step.

“We wish our students every success and we encourage them to keep in touch and remember us as they make their way in the world.”

Students and staff at Crewe UTC are also celebrating receiving their T Level and BTEC results.

Crewe UTC says 100% of Year 13 students passed their T Levels, compared to 88.7% of students nationally, and 100% of Year 12 students passed their first year of the course.

All students completed industry placements at partners including Alstom, Network Rail and Whitby Morrison.

There have been strong individual performances, including:

· Charles Geddes who successfully completed his T Level in Engineering and has secured his place studying Civil Engineering at Nottingham Trent University

· Sam Johnson who successfully completed his T Level in Engineering and has secured his place studying Industrial Product Design at Liverpool John Moores University

· Dan Carrigan who successfully completed his T Level in Engineering and has secured his place studying Electrical Engineering at Derby University

Will Chitty, Principal at Crewe UTC said: “This is the first year of results for the new T Level course and we are so pleased that every student has passed the course and has secured either apprenticeships or university places.

“Our Year 13 cohort have worked incredibly hard, both in their lessons and with our industry partners, to ensure they are graduating Industry Ready.

“Their focus and dedication to their studies has secured some excellent academic outcomes and we are looking forward to working with all our alumni again in the future as they make their way as outstanding engineers and designers in industry.”

(Images courtesy of Brine Leas School, Malbank, Cheshire College and Crewe UTC)