Nantwich bakery Chatwins backs Lyceum summer project

Nantwich bakery Chatwins has proven it’s the cream of the crop after showing support for Crewe Lyceum Theatre’s Summer Youth Project.

The theatre is currently in the final throes of rehearsals for Bugsy Malone – its summer youth production.

More than 70 young people are involved in the two week-long project designed to give aspiring performers the chance to take part in a community-based initiative within the Arts.

And When Chatwins bosses heard about the show and the involvement of “splurge guns” and “cream pies” they put the cherry on the top, supplying the cast with cream eclairs.

Bugsy Malone is the second production of its kind to have been organised by the theatre’s growing Creative Learning Department.

It has allowed young people to learn with industry professionals and perform on stage at Crewe’s historic theatre.

Creative Learning Manager Hollie Wimpenny said: “The second year of our Summer Youth Project been a great success.

“Its aim has been to build confidence and self-esteem for all the young people involved, as Performing Arts is fantastic for developing vital life skills, and we are extremely proud to have been able to provide this opportunity.

“We are also very grateful to Chatwins for their support in recognising this and encouraging collaboration between two historic local organisations working together for the community.”

A spokesperson for Chatwins said: “It’s a pleasure to be able to support the Lyceum Theatre’s Summer Youth Project and their production of Bugsy Malone.

“It is important for local businesses to support local youth projects which create opportunities for young people to develop their skills. They are the next generation and they need our support to reach their potential.”

Bugsy Malone takes place tonight (August 16h) and tomorrow (Saturday August 17) with shows at 2:30pm and 7:30pm.

Tickets are available online via crewelyecum.co.uk

PHOTO: Holly Yuill (Fat Sam), Ruby Moloney-Ridsdale (Tallulah) and Jacob Butters (Bugsy Malone) with their Chatwins cream eclairs