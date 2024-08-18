REVIEW: Crewe Lyceum Summer Youth Project

The Crewe Lyceum Theatre Summer Youth Project hit the stage this weekend with Bugsy Malone, writes Claire Faulkner.

More than 70 young people were given the opportunity to be involved in a two-week project designed to give aspiring performers the chance to work with professional directors and choreographers.

From the opening number to the final curtain call, this show radiated with talent and professionalism.

It was hard to believe that the performers weren’t professional, and it’s even more impressive when you find out the cast have had two weeks to put everything together.

Directed by Lucy Niemczyk, this Summer Youth Project clearly demonstrates the talent, enthusiasm and positivity that can surface when young people are given the opportunity to work and have experience within the arts.

The cast were all incredible. Jacob Butters excelled as Bugsy, delivering a perfect accent and style throughout.

Isabel Robbins gave a strong performance as Dan, as did Holly Yuill as Fat Sam.

Highlights of the show for me included beautiful performances by Kirsten Porritt as Blousey singing ‘I’m feeling Fine’ and Liam Martin as Fizzy singing ‘Tomorrow’.

There were fabulous group numbers with well executed choreography which I loved, including ‘Bad Guys’ and ‘So You Wanna Be a Boxer’

It’s difficult to mention everyone, because the company is so big, but recognition also needs to go to Ruby Moloney-Ridsdale as Tallulah, Bobby Finch as Knuckles, Rhy Whitehurst as Smolsky and Matilda Madden as Bangles.

The split-level set was used to its full advantage, and the detail of the costumes all helped to set the atmosphere, and then of course we have the comedy from the splurge guns and the arrival of the undertakers.

I’m lucky enough to go to the theatre on a regular basis.

I see a lot of different shows by a lot of different companies, and when I say I was impressed by what I saw on opening night I really do mean it.

Congratulations to everyone involved.