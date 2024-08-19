Charity tractor run in Nantwich raises cash for hospital charity

The fifth Nantwich Agricultural Society “Charity Vintage & Classic Tractor Road Run” has helped raise vital funds for charity.

The 35-mile charity run was held yesterday (August 18) in aid of the Leighton Hospital Breast Care Unit.

Owners of 43 vintage and classic road-legal tractors arrived with their vehicles to Maylands Farm on Broad Lane, Stapeley, for a 10am start.

They then drove along South Cheshire roads before returning to the start point for lunch at 2.30pm.

They passed through Waterlode and Welsh Row in Nantwich, headed to a café in Brown Moss for a half-way break for tea and coffee, before returning to Stapeley.

Tractors left Stapeley in groups to reduce traffic congestion.

There was also a fund-raising raffle with a selection of donated prizes.

The event was organised by Nantwich Agricultural Society members Nigel Burrows, Geoff Callwood and their wives Barbara Burrows and Margaret Callwood.

It was supported by A.W. Burrows & Son Independent Funeral Directors and Maylands Pantry.

Tractor manufacturers involved included County, David Brown, Ferguson, Ford, Fordson, Lamborghini, Massey Ferguson, McCormick International, and Nuffield.

Some of the tractors featured a pink ribbon, an international symbol of breast cancer awareness, used to raise awareness and show support.

A representative from Nantwich Agricultural Society said: “The organisers would like to thank everyone who supported the event by being there, for the generous donations and for the raffle prizes.

“We raised over £1,000 for the breast care unit and their wonderful doctors and nurses, many many thanks to everyone.”

Video of tractors passing along Welsh Row in Nantwich, below:

(pics and words by Jonathan White)