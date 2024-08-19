Three rural Nantwich bus services axed from end of August

Three rural bus services will be lost at the end of this month affecting passengers who live in Nantwich, Audlem, Wrenbury and Bunbury.

D&G Bus has announced it will no longer be operating the 70, 71, 72 and 73 services from September 1.

Cheshire East Council says the 71 route, which is mainly used by schoolchildren, will be maintained.

Cllr Mark Goldsmith (Ind), chair of the highways and transport committee, said: “The operator of our Nantwich rural bus routes, 70,71, 72 and 73, has given the council notice that they intend to pull out of providing these services.

“Route 71 – which is predominantly a service used for transporting schoolchildren – will be maintained.

“The council is out for tender for a new operator to provide home-to-school transport from the beginning of September.

“However, the last day that the other three services will run will be Saturday, August 31.”

The 70 service operates from Nantwich to Bunbury.

The 72 and 73 services operate a circular service between Nantwich, Audlem and Wrenbury.

Cllr Goldsmith said: “The council recognises that local buses can offer a valuable lifeline to many of our rural residents.

“We would like to remind people of our popular Go Too service which will continue to operate in the Nantwich area and will be ready to support residents affected by these changes.”

Information about the Go Too service can be found here: https://www.go-too.co.uk/home.aspx

(Story by Belinda Ryan, local democracy reporter)