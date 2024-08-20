Nantwich man to tackle first marathon in aid of PAPYRUS

A retired teacher from Nantwich is to tackle his first marathon in aid of the national charity PAPYRUS Prevention of Young Suicide.

Mark Woodward, 72, is currently in training for the Chester Marathon which takes place on October 6, aiming to raise funds to help save young lives.

PAPYRUS says suicide is the biggest killer of young people under the age of 35 in the UK, and around 200 teenagers are lost to suicide every year.

Mark said: “It has been a long time since I was young myself, but I understand how hard it can be at that age.

“I’m 72 now and am about to take on an incredible challenge.

“The support PAPYRUS provides can make a real difference to many young people.

“I want to do whatever I can to help PAPYRUS raise money, increase awareness of suicide prevention and save young lives.”

PAPYRUS says smashing the stigma that still surrounds suicide is a marathon not a sprint.

“Whether you are an individual, a business or other organisation, please donate whatever you can,” added Mark.

“Every extra pound makes a difference to their vital and important work.”

Donations helps PAPYRUS to run a confidential helpline service, HOPELINE247.

The helpline offers practical advice and support to young people who are struggling with life and anyone who is concerned about a young person who may be having thoughts of suicide.

PAPYRUS also offers suicide prevention initiatives in local communities, supports volunteers and offers training to individuals and organisations.

To support Mark’s bid, visit here

For practical, confidential suicide prevention help and advice contact HOPELINE247 on 0800 068 41 41, text 88247, or email [email protected]