Nantwich CC 1sts dealt double blow with league and cup defeats

Nantwich Cricket Club’s 1st team suffered double disappointment at the weekend as their Cheshire Cup hopes came to an end.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, the Dabbers made a decent start in the quarter-final at Didsbury.

But once the opening partnership between Ben Wright (21) and Ali Chughtai (21) had been broken, wickets fell regularly and Simon Mugava (23) was the only other batsman to put up any stern resistance as Nantwich were bowled out for 131.

Didsbury had few alarms as they chased down the target with eight wickets and 12 overs to spare.

The cup defeat came 24 hours after an equally emphatic league loss that leaves Nantwich’s title ambitions looking increasingly fragile.

After winning the toss and batting at Whitehouse Lane, Chester Boughton Hall amassed an imposing 302-9 from their 50 overs and Nantwich never seriously threatened to reach their target despite an impressive 76 from skipper Ray Doyle (pictured) and a 14-ball 30 from Oliver Griffiths.

The Dabbers eventually fell 96 runs short and will probably now have to win their remaining five matches to stand any chance of becoming champions.

There was also disappointment for the title-chasing second team who were put into bat at Didsbury and found it heavy going, despite an accomplished 74 from James Michell.

Nantwich reached 200-6 from their 50 overs and the home side passed their target with five wickets and a couple of overs to spare.

The Saturday third team, though, continued their resurgent form with a 106-run win against Wood Lane CC.

Arthur Bate made 54 and Robert Howell an unbeaten 47 as Nantwich made 167-6 from their 40 overs after being put into bat.

That proved to be plenty as Luke Cosford took 4-9 and Freddie Sant 3-16 as the visitors were bowled out for 61.

The Sunday thirds also enjoyed an impressive win, bowling Toft out for 118 after winning the toss and electing to field.

Karl Prince was the stand-out bowler, claiming 5-10 from 5.4 overs.

Nantwich wasted little time in reaching their target, Callum Pearson making an unbeaten 48 as the Dabbers got home for the loss of only one wicket inside 25 overs.

Nantwich women’s first XI kept up the pressure at the top of Division One of the Cheshire Cricket League with a crushing defeat of Appleton CC.

After being out into bat by the visitors, Nantwich made 181-1 from their 40 overs, thanks mainly to a brilliant 108 not out from Grace Michell, who was given great support by Bethan Hughes (42).

In reply, Appleton were always up against it and Eleanor Sinker took 3-6 as the visitors were bowled out for 118.

On Saturday at Whitehouse Lane, the second team have an important match against Sale CC, which starts at midday and all spectators are welcome.

And on Bank Holiday Monday, Nantwich women’s first XI entertain Leigh CC for a 1.30pm start.