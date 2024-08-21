Nantwich Players to stage auditions for December show

Nantwich Players are to host auditions for the upcoming production of “The Flint Street Nativity” by Tim Firth.

Directed by Adam Goode, the festive comedy will be performed from December 6-14 at the Nantwich Players Theatre on Love Lane.

“The Flint Street Nativity” is a comedy featuring the pupils of Flint Street Primary School, portrayed by adults, as they perform their nativity play for their parents.

Based on real events from Tim Firth’s family and friends who were teachers, the play was adapted for the stage with added music.

It captures the innocence and humour of a school nativity play, complete with all its quirks and mishaps.

The auditions take place on Tuesday, 27th August from 7.30pm at Nantwich Players Theatre.

There are 11 characters in total:

• Innkeeper (Bradley): Subversive, grumpy, and menacing, like something from a Hitchcock film. (Zoe’s twin)

• Star (Marcus): Space fanatic, energetic, talks a lot and with great enthusiasm.

• Ass (Harry): Shabby and shouty, wears a donkey head throughout.

• Narrator (Tim): Nervous, stoical, insecure, and takes his role very seriously.

• Herod/Joseph (Ryan): Obsessed with “Question of Sport,” doesn’t want to play Joseph.

• Wise Frankincense (Adrian): New to the class, slightly posher, self-conscious about his lisp.

• Mary (Jenny Bennett): Bossy, queen of the classroom, teacher’s pet. Helpful if actor can play the recorder!

• Wise Gold (Jess): Mild-mannered, controlled by Gabriel, a reluctant minion.

• Angel (Shamima): Mild-mannered, wants to be friends with everyone, controlled by Gabriel, another reluctant minion.

• Gabriel (Ashley): Desperate to be Mary, stroppy, ringleader, and classroom troublemaker.

• Shepherd (Zoe): Blunt, brutally factual, farm girl (Bradley’s twin).

To register interest and for additional audition information/audition material, contact [email protected]

If you cannot make auditions, contact Adam Goode at [email protected] to discuss possible alternative arrangements prior to the audition date.