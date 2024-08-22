Brine Leas and Malbank hail “outstanding” GCSE results

Headteachers at Brine Leas and Malbank schools in Nantwich today hailed “outstanding” GCSE results.

Both schools achieved top results and said they were “proud” of their year 11 students.

Many will go on to sixth form at both schools, while others will choose college or apprenticeships or employment.

Paul Whitehead, head at Brine Leas, said: “We are immensely proud of our Year 11 students, who have collectively achieved an outstanding set of results.

“These achievements are the result of the dedicated efforts of the students, staff, and parents within our community.

“Despite all the widespread challenges the class of 2024 have faced, they have shown resilience in overcoming significant disruptions to their learning caused by the pandemic.

“I am therefore delighted that our school has maintained its high standards.

“There are a number of students who deserve special commendation: 7 students in the year gained 8s and/or 9s in every subject they studied; a significant number of students achieved grades in excess of their targets.

“Both are incredible achievements.”

Overall, Brine Leas students secured over 500 of the higher grades at GCSE (7 – 9).

Malbank Headteacher John Harrison praised his staff and students for their resilience and commitment to success with a year group that started life at secondary school with Covid lockdowns.

He said: “I am delighted to see so many students achieve what they deserved this summer and from a school perspective it is reassuring to see such strong results in the areas we hoped for – many of our subject results are fantastic and a real cause for celebration for both staff and students.

“For a year 11 whose early years at secondary school were so disjointed, they have done brilliantly to re-establish those foundations and build towards the achievements they have seen today.”

Will Gardner and Hope Marshall were two of a number of students achieving multiple grade 9s among other fantastic results.

Head of Key Stage 4 Louise Ratcliffe said: “Obviously, it is great to see students receive a string of grade 8 and 9s as that clearly takes an enormous amount of work and commitment to achieve.

“As teachers however, we get just as much pleasure seeing young people meet and exceed their potential whatever the grade.

“Some of the most rewarding results are from those students for whom achieving two grade 4s in Maths and English, sometimes against the odds, opens a door for them for the rest of their life.”



Malbank Sixth Form are enrolling students to start on A Level or BTEC courses in September.

Head of Sixth Form Craig Batty said: “Year 11 have been fantastic to work with throughout the recruitment process this year; I can’t wait to get started with them as our new year 12 in September alongside the outstanding students joining us from other institutions.

“Given the quality of the A Level results last week and the fact that 100% of our students were accepted through UCAS without clearing and 91% got their first choice, everyone should have high expectations for what we can achieve together.”

Any students wishing to discuss choices or applying to Malbank Sixth Form, email Mr Batty at [email protected] or phone the school on 01270 611009.