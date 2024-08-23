Mountain Trike Company in Nantwich expands to new premises

The Mountain Trike Company in Nantwich has expanded and is moving into new premises.

The firm has been building, manufacturing and selling all terrain wheelchair products worldwide since 2011.

Now they are ready to move into a new manufacturing space shared with G B Engineering in Walgherton, near Wybunbury.

A spokesperson said: “We are now very excited to announce that the build and move to our new larger manufacturing unit is now complete.

“As we continue to grow we are proud to be manufacturing and selling our UK built wheelchairs to a global market from the region – despite a few bumpy rides along the way.

“We had certainly outgrown our previous space.

“And when our manufacturing partner, G B Engineering, had the planning application approved to expand and develop the current site it was all hands on deck.

“And 12 months on we are thrilled with our new space and now ready.”

The new premises will be officially unveiled on September 4.