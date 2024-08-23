1 day ago
Mid Cheshire Hospitals Charity unveils end-of-life patient therapy
1 day ago
Brine Leas and Malbank hail “outstanding” GCSE results
2 days ago
Nantwich first responder stopped by NWAS from using blue lights
2 days ago
Nantwich CC 1sts dealt double blow with league and cup defeats
3 days ago
Nantwich transport firm hopes to provide rural bus service
banner-advert
banner-advert

Mountain Trike Company in Nantwich expands to new premises

in Business August 23, 2024
Tim Morgan, Managing Director, The Mountain Trike Company

The Mountain Trike Company in Nantwich has expanded and is moving into new premises.

The firm has been building, manufacturing and selling all terrain wheelchair products worldwide since 2011.

Now they are ready to move into a new manufacturing space shared with G B Engineering in Walgherton, near Wybunbury.

A spokesperson said: “We are now very excited to announce that the build and move to our new larger manufacturing unit is now complete.

“As we continue to grow we are proud to be manufacturing and selling our UK built wheelchairs to a global market from the region – despite a few bumpy rides along the way.

“We had certainly outgrown our previous space.

“And when our manufacturing partner, G B Engineering, had the planning application approved to expand and develop the current site it was all hands on deck.

“And 12 months on we are thrilled with our new space and now ready.”

The new premises will be officially unveiled on September 4.

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.