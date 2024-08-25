Nantwich Food Festival aims to cut environmental waste

Nantwich Food Festival organisers have teamed up with Sustainable Nantwich to cut the environmental impact of the town’s biggest event of the year.

The local environmental group has been working with organisers to introduce a comprehensive waste recycling scheme for the big weekend.

Sustainable Nantwich food fan and waste campaigner John Garrett said the initiative was great news.

He added: “We are calling on everyone who comes to the show to get on board and to recycle all their waste.

“Choose compostable food packaging. Go local. Go organic.

“Go for nature friendly, climate concerned food producers who care about more than just their profits.

“A team from Sustainable Nantwich, all local community volunteers, will be on hand to give people the information and advice they need to make the right choices.

“Food culture is big in Nantwich. This is a town with a great tradition of high-quality local produce.

“Since when South Cheshire Friends of the Earth revived the farmers’ market over 20 years ago, food culture has gone from strength to strength.

“Locally produced food means fewer food miles and pollution, plus more local jobs and a more prosperous economy.

“The Nantwich Food Festival is a showcase for the town and its rural hinterland as a sustainable local economy.

“But as the festival has grown the mountain of waste has grown too.

“Sustainable Nantwich has been campaigning for Plastic Free town for years and the Food Festival waste stream has been a real frustration for us.

“But the Festival team recognised the problem and invited us on board to help find solutions.

“We made recommendations and pushed for change, and a comprehensive survey of stall holders and exhibitors last year showed that they too backed recyclable and compostable packaging.

“They wanted to be greener.

“Now it’s happening and we need everyone to demonstrate their good taste and recycle their waste.”

For more information on Sustainable Nantwich visit https://www.nantwichtowncouncil.gov.uk/sustainable-nantwich/

(Library image of volunteers at Food Festival)