Aqueduct Marina near Nantwich hosts key Trust event

in Business August 26, 2024
Canal and River Trust health and safety day Aqueduct Marina

Aqueduct Marina near Nantwich hosted the Canal & River Trust national engineering team annual health and safety update.

The event provides attendees with a chance to get hands-on with new equipment and also learn the latest H&S information.

Aqueduct Marina, between Worleston and Church Minshull, was chosen due to its long association with the Trust and the marina’s ongoing work to produce the new generation of workboats.

The engineering team at Aqueduct has worked closely with the Trust’s engineers to develop a new concept workboat that is highly portable and can be built quickly and economically.

The event also saw exhibits and demonstrations by businesses involved in the construction industry.

Robert Parton, MD of Aqueduct Marina, said: “We were delighted to host the Canal & River Trust’s H&S day here at Aqueduct Marina.

“It was interesting to see and try a wide range of equipment available for almost every situation.”

Dean Davies, head of direct services at Canal & River Trust, said: “It certainly was one of the best safety events the Trust has done – plus the weather was fantastic!

Aqueduct Marina were amazing and generous hosts: nothing was too much trouble for them both before and on the day.

“I also want to thank all our supply partners who gave up their time and equipment to make this event the success it was.

“We had lots of positive feedback from colleagues, and from many of our suppliers saying it was the best event they’ve attended.”

