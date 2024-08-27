Cheshire Fire Service to launch recruitment scheme

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service is opening its full-time firefighter recruitment window on Thursday (August 29).

The service aims to recruit a new cohort of firefighters who will begin training at the end of March 2025.

They say they are “particularly keen to hear from those in underrepresented groups”.

This includes women, people from the diverse ethnic backgrounds and the LGBT+ community.

Chief Fire Officer Alex Waller said: “We have found a great way of letting people see if this is the job for them by holding taster days.

“These days are the ideal way for people to see first-hand what the role entails, how the application process works and see how their fitness levels measure up.

“That experience will help people who want to apply by learning more about the job, what’s expected from initial application and how to improve strength and technique for the physical tests.”

The next taster day is at Warrington Fire Station on Saturday 7 September (11am to 4pm).

Other days are planned in the Halton and Crewe areas and will be published on social media and the Service website.

Chief Fire Officer Waller added: “Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service is one of the best performing and innovative fire and rescue services in the country.

“Our vision is a simple one, to be an outstanding Service where there are no deaths, injuries or damage from fires or other emergencies and we are looking for people with a wholehearted commitment and willingness to work hard as part of our team.

“The application process is designed to give everyone, irrespective of their professional or personal background, an opportunity to demonstrate their ability to be a firefighter.

“The heightened emphasis placed on fire safety and prevention in recent years has not only reduced fires within our communities but has also dramatically changed the role of the modern day firefighter.

“I would therefore urge anyone who wants to make a difference within their communities and to change and save lives, to come to a taster session and talk to us or contact us via our website.”

Other benefits include generous family friendly policies, a range of staff networks, buddying scheme and opportunities to apply for flexible working arrangements.

Find out more by visiting here