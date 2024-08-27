Stapeley nursery rated Good in latest Ofsted inspection

Staff at a nursery in Stapeley are celebrating after Ofsted rated them ‘Good’ in their latest inspection.

Parklands Day Nursery was praised in the report for creating a “calm and tranquil” environment and for bonds created between staff and children.

The report said: “Staff have created an environment that oozes calm and tranquillity. Children cannot contain their excitement to enter this vibrant setting each day.”

Inspectors added: “Staff know children incredibly well.

“They give high priority to children’s emotional well-being. Staff spend time getting to know children and their families during the settling-in period.

“Children develop secure bonds with staff and they feel safe at this nurturing setting.”

Owner Deborah Nettleton said: “We are so proud of our wonderful staff team and humbled by the comments that our parents provided for the inspector.

“The description of Parklands in the report has touched us the most as we have always tried to maintain that welcoming, caring and homely atmosphere that we began with in January 1997.”

The nursery on First Dig Lane was built in 1996 and opened in January 1997.

It moved from a pre-school portable buildings to a purpose built nursery set in spacious grounds.

Deborah added: “Nearly 28 years later and so many visitors comment what a friendly and welcoming setting we are with a team who support families well and genuinely care about the children.

“We have been really touched by so many comments from our parents.”

Parklands currently has around 70 children on roll and 18 staff, including three managers Jane Mullen-Heath, Gail Charlesworth and Vicky Finnan, who all worked at Parklands since it opened.

Deborah added: “We wanted to showcase Parklands and are so proud of the whole team in maintaining that welcoming, caring and homely atmosphere over the 28 years.”

View the full report here.

Funding for eligible children from 9 months old is accepted and some spaces are available in September.

For details and to arrange a visit call them on 01270 623023.