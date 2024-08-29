Nantwich Food Festival arrives – all you need to know

Nantwich Food Festival returns tomorrow which will see the town packed with tens of thousands of visitors over the next three days.

With the weather forecast set to be warm and dry, organisers believe this year could be another record-breaker.

From Friday 30th August to Sunday 1st September, the town centre will be packed with exhibitors and entertainment.

It starts tomorrow at 11am with a quiet hour for those who want to browse the stalls in both marquees without the crowds.

From midday on Friday to 8pm there will be food, drinks, live music and entertainment, and the Reaseheath Food Theatre will have the chef demonstrations from midday.

Festival Saturday runs from 9am – 7pm with exhibitors, celebrity and local chefs, and live music.

Festival Sunday is 10am – 5pm, with the earlier closing time enabling a quicker clean up.

Some town centre car parks will close to allow space for marquees and all the exhibitors.

Signs have been up since early August, and car parks will be back open from 5pm on Monday 2nd September.

Visitors are urged to use public transport or the Festival Park & Ride scheme – which operates from Brine Leas Academy and Barony Park on all days, and from Nantwich Football Club on Friday and Sunday.

Park & Ride is free but a recommended donation of £3 helps to support it and provide for local charities.

Disabled parking and disabled access buses will operate from the Barony Park & Ride location only and there will be disabled parking at Dysart Buildings Car park too.

Nantwich firm Direct Access will provide a calm area throughout the weekend at the Love Lane end of the town to help anyone in need of peace and quiet.

In addition to the Festival loos, there are public toilets next to the market and the Nantwich Town Council “Comfort Scheme” features 12 participating local cafes who will allow visitors to use their loos. These venues will have posters.

Volunteers will be in high viz jackets and can provide Festival brochures, information and directions to anywhere and anything in Nantwich.

Un the town centre there will also be an information stand.

There is also a Health and Safety team featuring Staff Solutions Group first aiders and local police.

Simon Walter, of Rhino Safety, will monitor events throughout the weekend to ensure marquees do not become overcrowded.

Two music stages sponsored by Snugburys and Nantwich Hearing Centre will feature live music.

Cheshire’s Silk 106.9 will be compering between the acts, who include Gemma Rose, Baxter, Tokyo Misfires, Claudia Fenoglio plus more solo artists and bands such as Oscar Phillips, lead singer for The Dodgems.

Find out the line-up for music and more at https://www.nantwichfoodfestival.co.uk/eventslist/

Chef demonstrations are taking place in the Reaseheath Food Theatre on Love Lane.

Jon Watts can no longer attend, his late withdrawal came after brochures were printed.

But talented chef and teacher Bhupinder Virdee Lace is his replacement at 1pm on Festival Friday.

Stavros, head chef of St Martha’s in Nantwich, will also showcase his talent on the Friday line-up.

And Jill Weatherburn will be giving a live demo on how to get the most out of your air fryer.

On Festival Saturday, celebrity chefs Nigel Brown, Chris Bavin, and Babna of Babna’s Patisserie will be performing.

Nigel Brown returns on Sunday and lead a Cookalong masterclass.

Elliott Hill is unable to attend on Sunday, but Chester Grosvenor chef Neil Aitken will be his replacement.

New to Nantwich and the final Celebrity Chef is Cherish Finden who will demonstrate on Festival Sunday and will later judge the cake competition.

In support of inclusivity, there will again be sign language interpretation for some of the celebrity chef demonstrations.

For younger visitors, the Whitegates-sponsored Kids Marquee (Kids Corner) will host craft activities.

The Dabber Bear town trail leaflets can be collected from the kids marquee or the information point in town.

The kids activities will include:

• Gingerbread decorating (‘naked’ versions donated by Chatwins Bakery)

• Milk bottle elephants

• Butterfly rings

• Blow paint monsters

• Finger print magnets

• Banjo lids & crocodile castanets

• Lolly stick fans

Activities will be free, but donations can be made to help support Nantwich Foodbank.

There will be a mini disco (bubbles and music) every afternoon 4:30-5pm for children to attend while the volunteers tidy up the marquee.

And there will be some children’s yoga sessions too.

The return of Cookalong still has some places available for masterclasses where visitors can produce meals under the tuition of professional chefs.

Visit https://www.nantwichfoodfestival.co.uk/cookalong/ to book your place.

Nantwich Food Festival has teamed up with ASH Waste Management to encourage greater recycling and less waste going into landfill.

Organisers are urging festival goers to help with safe disposal of waste.

Each area of the Festival will have bin hubs for food waste, dry recyclables (glass, paper, card and plastic) and general waste.

Organisers hope to put at least 95% of the festival waste to good use.

For up to date information go to #nantwichfoodfestival or visit www.nantwichfoodfestival.co.uk