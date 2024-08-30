10 hours ago
Charity movie night to take place in Acton

in Acton / Village News August 30, 2024
Acton Parish Hall - Movie Night

An inaugural ‘Acton Movie Night’ will take place in Acton near Nantwich on Friday September 6.

The event, a 7:30pm start, will be held in Acton Parish Hall on Chester Road.

The movie is ‘A Kingdom United’ (12A).

The story of King Seretse Khama of Botswana and how his loving but controversial marriage to a British woman, Ruth Williams, put his kingdom into political and diplomatic turmoil.

Price = £5 per person, cash only.

No booking required, seating on a first come first served basis.

Refreshments and Bar available. Ample car parking is available in the Acton village car park.

Proceeds will go to the upkeep on St Mary’s Acton & the Almshouses and the Parish Hall.

A representative from St Mary’s Acton said: “This is a great opportunity for our community to come together and enjoy a brilliant film.”

(words and image by Jonathan White)

