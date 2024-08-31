6 hours ago
Two teenagers arrested for off-road biking in Wistaston and Crewe
Two teenagers have been arrested amid reports of dangerous off-road bike riding in the Wistaston and Crewe area.

Police said an 18-year-old man was arrested yesterday.

Hours later, officers also arrested a 17-year-old male.

A police spokesperson said: “We received numerous reports throughout August about a green off-road bike driving dangerously through the town and open spaces in Wistaston and Crewe.”

Two males were identified following an appeal and arrests made.

Anyone with information or footage that may aid the ongoing investigation should visit https://orlo.uk/k7cGU or call 101, quoting 24000741426.

Information can also be reported anonymously, via Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.

