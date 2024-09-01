Everybody Health & Leisure launch 2024 award nominations

Everybody Health & Leisure have launched their 2024 awards scheme and nominations are now open.

This year, the Cheshire East charity will stage presentations to the winners in their communities to recognise their hard work and dedication in sport, physical activity or health and wellbeing setting.

Readers can now nominate anyone they feel deserves to be recognised.

Everybody 2024 Award categories include a “Decade of Dedication” in celebration of Everybody Health & Leisure’s 10-year anniversary.

This award recognises someone who has made a difference over the last 10 years (2014-2024), through contributing to their sport or community through a health, wellbeing or sport initiative in Cheshire East.

There is also a “Sports Personality of the Year” category for a sportsperson who is an inspiring example and pushes themselves to the limit to achieve.

This is open to all who love their sport or are achieving amazing things competing at regional, national or international levels.

Everybody CEO Thomas Barton said: “Our awards are a great way to celebrate the achievements of our fantastic local community and recognise the hard work they do every year.

“This year we will be presenting our awards slightly differently, where we will be going out to our winners to present their trophies in the community, a great way for people to celebrate with their friends, family or colleagues.

“We are excited to introduce a new award category ‘Decade of Dedication’ and we are looking forward to reading everyone’s inspiring nominations.”

To find out more about the Everybody Awards 2024 visit – www.everybody.org.uk/about/everybody-awards-2024/

Nominations close 31st October 2024.

Nominees must be a Cheshire East resident aged 16+ and achievements must be from within July 17 2023 – October 31 2024.

(pic by Helen Cotton Photography©)