Police are appealing for help from the public in tracing a missing 16-year-old from Nantwich.

Jonty Evans was last seen in the Queens Drive area of Nantwich between 10.45pm and 11.15pm on Friday August 30.

The 16-year-old is described as white, around 5’9″ tall, of slim build, with mousy brown curtain-style hair.

The teenager is from Baddington, near to Nantwich, but also has links to the wider Nantwich area.

Family say a bag thought to belong to Jonty was found on Saturday morning on Mill Island.

Inspector Ashy Sayer, of Congleton LPU, said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Jonty’s welfare and would urge anyone who sees him, or anyone who knows of his whereabouts to please contact police.

“I would also like to appeal to Jonty directly to please contact us and to let us know that you are safe and well as your family are worried about you.”

Anyone with any information in relation to Jonty’s whereabouts is asked to contact Cheshire Police via the website or call 101, quoting IML-1907900.

Alternatively, information can be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111