Crewe & Nantwich AC to celebrate 50th anniversary

in Other sports / Sport September 2, 2024
Crewe & Nantwich athletics club 50th anniversary

Crewe & Nantwich Athletics Club is to mark its 50th anniversary celebration with a special birthday “games” event.

The club has seen thousands of people pass through its ranks as it has dedicated itself to grassroots athletics in the community.

The milestone will be commemorated with a special Anniversary Games on Sunday September 15 at the Cumberland Arena in Crewe.

The Anniversary Games aims to bring together athletes and families for an afternoon of competition and fun, including events designed for younger participants.

“The club has provided me with the opportunity to do what I love and to succeed as an athlete,” said local athlete Bella Varley.

A spokesperson for the club said: “Our club has always been powered by volunteers who are committed to delivering the best experience for our athletes.

“This dedication has been a hallmark of the club since its inception, as evidenced by our collaborative efforts with the local council and then-MP Gwyneth Dunwoody, which led to the opening of the Cumberland Arena on May 16, 1981.

“Athletics is a lifelong sport, and this was clearly demonstrated at this year’s Masters competitions in Gothenburg, where senior athletes competed in a wide range of track and field events.”

The Anniversary Games will run from 12pm to 4pm and is open to all club members and their families.

The event is sponsored by Poole Alcock Solicitors.

For more information about the club and the upcoming celebration, visit creweandnantwichac.org.uk

Young athletes from Crewe & Nantwich Athletics Club

