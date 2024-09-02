Nantwich Museum seeks views on changing logo

Nantwich Museum chiefs are seeking views on whether to change the venue’s logo.

They have launched an online survey in a bid to gather views from the public on its current logo (pictured).

Museum manager Kate Dobson said: “At the museum we have been discussing whether we should change our logo.

“We are keen to know what you think about the logo and would really appreciate your thoughts.

“Do you think we should change it?

“Please complete the short survey. Any thoughts about the logo would be welcome too.”

The museum has created the Museum Logo survey here https://forms.office.com/e/nTtWTC5nRs