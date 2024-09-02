Organisers hail 2024 Nantwich Food Festival huge success

Tens of thousands of visitors basked in sunshine and revelled in food, drink, music and exhibitors as organisers hailed the 2024 Nantwich Food Festival a huge success.

There were more than 200 exhibitors across the various town centre locations.

Two huge food courts and the town centre market-style zone were packed, selling a diverse range of food, drinks and gifts.

And many have already pledged to return in 2025 due to the crowds and success.

Karen Young, chef organiser, praised the celebrity chefs for their shows and also hailed the success of the Nantwich Bake-off.

This was won by Sue Window, who’s lemon drizzle cake won her a hamper filled with goodies thanks to the M&S Nantwich store.

Festival director Nanna Pedley organised the Cookalong where participants worked under the instruction of trained chefs to produce a meal.

The Kids Marquee was a huge success with organiser and marquee manager Laura adding: “We were kept busy all weekend helping the children with making butterfly rings, gingerbread decorating, painting and much more.

“I want to thank all the businesses who worked with us plus local baker, Chatwins for their donation of the ‘naked’ gingerbread people.”

Visitors hailed the event as a huge success.

Eileen and Joy, from Bramhall, described it as “A perfect day out”.

Joanne, from Nantwich, said: “A great choice of food.

“I also love the kids tent that keeps them busy. This Festival is so good for the town and local businesses.

“The Park & Ride was great and helped to minimise traffic in the town centre.”

Dom and Kerys, from Northwich, added: “Great food, great drinks and great entertainment.”

Celebrity chef Chris Bavin said: “Isn’t Nantwich beautiful! And what a wonderful food festival you lucky people have here.”

North West Air Ambulance thanked local businesses who had donated prizes for the three raffles the charity ran.

“It is our 25th anniversary year. We have landed our helicopter in Nantwich many times to save lives, so all the donations from visitors will really help as we receive no government or NHS funding,” said a spokesperson.

Coco Exotics said: “Business has been great and we have really enjoyed our first year at Nantwich Food Festival. We would love to return.”

Festival sponsor Mornflake said: “We ran out of many products by the end of Saturday.

“The atmosphere has been great and the volunteers very helpful as usual.”

Festival Chairwoman Chris Farrall said: “We would like to send a special huge thank you to both Nantwich Town Council and Cheshire East Council plus all the generous Festival Sponsors.

“Their continued support of the event enables it to take place every year for the benefit of Nantwich businesses, and to encourage visitors to return to the town to maintain its vibrancy.”

She also thanked volunteers for their work, adding: “Visitors praised our continued decision to move to a small pull-out brochure with QR code which showed all key festival features and events.

“Trials over the past two years show it is the way forward and of course means less printing, distribution and associated costs plus much less waste, which fits in with our approach towards sustainability.”

The Festival team worked with Sustainable Nantwich on-site to talk to visitors about how to make the right choices to become more sustainable.

Recycling and improved waste management system trialled this year will be built upon in future years.

A new Sustainability Award was judged by Sustainable Nantwich, with rosettes for the three joint winners awarded by Mayor of Nantwich Cllr Stuart Bostock.

The winners were Gangplank Spirits and Preserves, Hallsford Farm Produce, and Cheshire Botanicals/Nantwich Gin.

Festival director Nanna Pedley added: “We have a very robust ‘lessons learned’ review planned in a few weeks time to start planning for 2025, plus the Nantwich Food Awards will be presented to winners in October.

“However, before then we want to sincerely thank local residents and businesses for all their support and patience with the organisational and infrastructural demands of holding this event in the town itself.

“We do this every year to ensure visitors experience the town, not just the festival.”