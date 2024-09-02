Tributes laid at River Weaver in Nantwich where body found

Dozens of people have been laying floral tributes and balloons by the River Weaver in Nantwich today in memory of Jonty Evans.

Police found a body in the river last night (September 1) as they searched for 16-year-old Jonty, who went missing late on Friday night.

Formal identification has not been announced yet, but police last night said the body is believed to be that of Jonty, from Baddington.

Floral tributes and balloons have been laid at the River Weaver weir footbridge, close to where the body was found.

Several cards and balloons on the footbridge contain heartfelt messages.

One says “Rest in peace xx” and another added “Got a seat up there, Yonny with all the greats, love you cuz xxx’.

Another reads “True friend side by side or miles apart…a friend like you is always close to my heart”.





Balloons include two combined to make 16, the age of Jonty.

Tributes continue to be respectfully laid at the location into this evening.

Police continue to investigate what happened after Jonty was reported missing at around 11pm on Friday night.

His bag was found in the Mill Island area on Saturday morning. The body was found at around 5.15pm last night.