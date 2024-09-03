Nantwich woman hails leisure centre for cardio recovery

A Nantwich woman who suffered a cardiac arrest a year ago has hailed the leisure centre’s rehab programme for helping her recover.

Jane Mosby managed to complete Everybody’s “Cardiac Rehabilitation Phase IV” programme at Nantwich Leisure Centre alongside health advisor Rachel Evans.

She underwent heart surgery recently, completed a Phase III programme, and has since made an amazing recovery.

Alongside medication, exercise was introduced to help manage and maintain her heart health.

Jane Mosby said: “Since my cardiac event, this programme has given me confidence to exercise.

“I never would of thought I would be comfortable within a gym but with the programme and support of Rachel I have come to enjoy it.

“I have seen an improvement in my stamina and strength I have an established routine and I enjoy the social aspect of coming to the Friday Multi Rehabilitation class.”

Rachel, at Everybody Health & Leisure, added: “Jane has done extremely well completing the 12-week Cardiac Rehabilitation programme.

“She should feel proud of what she has achieved.

“Jane has managed to incorporate three sessions of exercise a week, alongside her daily life activities and long may it continue.”

The combination of Phase III and the 12-week Phase IV programme has given Jane confidence in her abilities to exercise.

She is now walking more and getting back to her favourite hobby of gardening.

