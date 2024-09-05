NHS Cheshire rolls out first ever RSV vaccine

Vulnerable older people in Cheshire will receive the first ever RSV vaccine as health chiefs prepare for winter.

Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) is a leading cause of infant mortality around the world.

It’s a common cause of coughs and colds but can lead to severe lung infections like pneumonia and infant bronchiolitis.

The NHS in Cheshire and Merseyside now plans to offer vaccinations to pregnant women and older adults, including those turning 75 on or after September 1.

There will also be a one-off “catch-up” offer for those aged 75-79 to ensure the older age group are protected as the winter months approach.

Pregnant women are advised to speak to their maternity service about receiving their vaccine from 28 weeks to at any point up to birth.

Alternatively, pregnant women can get vaccinated by request at their GP practice, while older adults will be invited by their local GP.

Dr Fiona Lemmens, associate medical director for NHS Cheshire and Merseyside, said: “RSV is preventable.

“This new vaccination will provide vital protection to babies, women and older adults at greatest risk.

“I would urge those eligible to take up the offer as soon as possible when offered by the NHS.

“If you are 28 weeks pregnant or over, please speak to your midwife or maternity provider about getting the vaccine.

“The RSV vaccine is one of four maternal vaccines offered to pregnant women and will provide your baby with the greatest protection against the virus.”

The NHS says RSV virus is a main cause of winter pressures in children’s hospitals every year.

RSV cases in children are rising with an average of 146 young children in hospital each day at the peak in winter last year – up 11% on the peak observed during the previous winter from the same time in late November.

A study in the Lancet shows in the North West the programme could prevent 628 hospitalisations and 1,885 A&E attendances for infants.

The same modelling suggests the first season of the older adult’s catch-up programme could prevent around 335 hospital admissions, 2,112 GP visits and 7,701 RSV illnesses in older age group adults.

The NHS is also launching vaccination programmes for other winter viruses including flu and COVID-19.

Flu vaccinations will be offered to pregnant women and most children from this month and will be offered to others eligible alongside the COVID-19 vaccine from October 3.