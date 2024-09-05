Nantwich’s worst kept secret is out – Nantwich News is about to launch the town’s first ever truly independent, FREE newspaper!

Several hundred copies of a special pilot edition of “Nantwich Life” have been circulating around town over the past couple of weeks.

And the feedback has been hugely positive – from our own Paralympic hero Andy Small, to the Rector of Nantwich Mark Hart, town councillors, and local businesses.

Now we are ready for a full September launch – with thousands of copies of our first PROPER 32-page edition set to hit the coffee bars, shops, salons, pubs, businesses and public buildings later this month.

Nantwich News has been providing a free local digital news service for 15 years and will continue to provide up-to-date stories online as they happen.

Now, we’re expanding with Nantwich Life to provide monthly stories, features and pictures in print about Nantwich people, Nantwich charities, Nantwich organisations and Nantwich businesses.

It’s written, compiled and produced by experienced journalists who love the town… and live in the town.

We are determined to stick to our principles that local news should be FREE – and more than ever in these difficult cost-of-living times.

We also believe many people still love to enjoy a printed product to digest and catch up with what’s happening in their communities.

And we’ll be distributing copies to many of the outlying rural communities of Nantwich, which we believe will help tackle social isolation for those who struggle with technology or don’t have smartphones.

So each edition will be available in Aston, Wrenbury, Bunbury, Wybunbury, Audlem, Willaston and more – with dozens of venues agreeing to stock the paper.

Now we are hoping local businesses who we have supported and championed for so many years will back our new venture to ensure it is sustainable and can grow.

We are offering advertising slots and believe businesses will soon see the benefit of around 10,000 pairs of eyes seeing their adverts throughout the month.

Already we have had pledges of support from brilliant local organisations life Right at Home, Bentley Solicitors, The Nantwich Clinic and Berries Café in Wrenbury.

We have full, half and quarter page advertising slots available – and we’re offering a FREE month for those who commit to 6 or 12 months with us to help us grow.

Our rate card for the newspaper can be found here.

We would welcome any support and provide you the perfect platform to be seen by thousands of people.

For all content and advertising inquiries, email us on [email protected]