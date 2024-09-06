Deadline looms for entries in South Cheshire Chamber awards

South Cheshire Chamber of Commerce has put out a final call for entries in its 27th annual Business Awards.

The Chamber is preparing to unveil its business stars at an Oscars-style ceremony at Crewe Hall on November 8.

And with the deadline for entries set for 5pm on September 20, organisers say now is the time to get in the running.

The awards celebrate the enterprise, achievement and innovation of young individuals and businesses of all sizes, from new start-ups to the most established names, while honouring those who give back to the South Cheshire community.

Entry is free, straight-forward and offers a marketing platform for South Cheshire business of all sizes.

It also provides an opportunity for businesses to reflect on their core strengths and identify areas for potential growth and improvement.

Chamber Chief Executive Paul Colman said: “The Awards give us an opportunity to showcase the excellent range of businesses and array of talented individuals we have in South Cheshire.

“Over the past 27 years we have seen winners go on to achieve great things and become major employers in their own right and our large companies deliver remarkable sales and global growth.

“We urge businesses trading in South Cheshire to celebrate their success by entering the Awards which offer fantastic prestige and publicity.”

Awards will be handed out in 10 different categories – Ambassador of the Year, Apprentice of the Year, Business of the Year 25 plus employees, Business of the Year (under 25 employees), Contribution to the Community, Employer of the Year, Excellence in Collaboration, Excellence in Customer Service, International Trader of the Year and Start-Up Business of the Year.

Awards and their sponsors are:

– Ambassador of the Year: Nantwich Town Football Club

– Apprentice of the Year: Reaseheath College and University Centre

– Business of the Year (25 plus) Employees: Cheshire College South & West

– Business of the Year (Under 25 Employees): Hibberts LLP

– Contribution to the Community: Bentley Motors, supported by Cheshire Connect

– Employer of the Year: Assurant

– Excellence in Collaboration: Construction Linx

– Excellence in Customer Service: KPI Recruiting

– Start-Up Business of the Year: Rhino Safety

– International Trader of the Year: WR Partners

Meanwhile Crewe Hall Hotel & Spa is looking forward to showcasing its £1.2m refurbishment as the newly-confirmed sponsor of the Drinks Reception.

Chamber Events & Marketing Coordinator Dominic Hibbert said: “The Chamber is grateful to generous local sponsors who allow us to stage the Awards. They include previous winners who have gone on to achieve great things in their own right.

“We’re looking forward to another memorable night and would encourage the business community not to miss out. Now is the time to enter.”

Win or lose, the black tie ceremony is a night to remember in itself and for those who don’t make it onto the winners’ podium, there are Highly Commended certificates.

For information on how to enter, visit sccci.co.uk