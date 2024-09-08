South Cheshire couple celebrate their 100th birthdays together

A South Cheshire couple have celebrated their 100th birthdays together – marking another amazing milestone in their 78-year marriage.

Peter and Peggie Taylor, who first met in 1944 in a cocktail bar in Crewe, are still going strong.

Peggie recently turned 100 on August 26 alongside hubby Peter, who marked his centenary back in April.

Peter was born in Hellifield, Yorkshire, while Peggie was born in Prees Heath, in Shropshire.

They have both lived in Crewe from childhood, as their families moved to the town as employees of the railway.

Their story began began with a chance encounter at Kettells cocktail bar in Crewe in 1944.

It has blossomed into a lifelong journey filled with love, family, and countless memories.

Peter’s last job before retirement was as headteacher of Wistaston Green Primary School.

He is a Life President of South West Cheshire Scouts.

During World War 2 he was in the RAF as air crew, flying Lancaster bombers.

Peggie was a ‘land girl’ in the Women’s Land Army during the war.

The remarkable couple celebrated their centennial birthdays with a variety of festivities with family, friends and neighbours, including their children, grandchildren and 14 of their 17 great-grandchildren.

The Taylors, both in good health, attribute their longevity to a life full of simple joys and mutual respect.

Peter and Peggie said: “We’ve had a tremendously happy few weeks celebrating our birthdays with family, friends and neighbours. A quite emotional time.”

The couple’s life together has spanned some of the most transformative periods in modern history.

They witnessed World War II, the moon landing, and the digital revolution, all while building a life grounded in shared values and enduring love.

(images courtesy of family)