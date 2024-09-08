What are key considerations when renovating a bathroom?

When renovating a bathroom, you may not have a great idea where to start. That’s totally understandable!

After all, your bathroom is likely the most complex room in your home, with the possible exception of the kitchen.

Here, let’s talk about some of the key things to consider if you find yourself renovating your bathroom.

With a little planning and time thinking ahead of your project, you can eliminate problems before they arise.

Plumbing

Plumbing is perhaps the primary thing to concern yourself with when you’re renovating a bathroom.

After all, having a working toilet and washing facilities is vital for any home.

It’s important to consider that if you’re doing the work yourself, you may be best served by keeping the plumbing where it is, as a professional would need to remove the old pipes and install new ones, were you to move things around.

As plumbing is so important, it’s important to speak with skilled professionals, especially if you’re doing the work yourself.

Therefore, when it’s time to stock up for your project, you might consider talking with the friendly professionals at a merchant like macblair.com

They will be able to point you in the right direction to equip yourself well and avoid any issues.

Ventilation

Ventilation in a bathroom is critically important, and often overlooked!

Having a great extractor fan or a window that easily and safely opens will help you to remove excess moisture or smells from the air.

In turn, this can help you prevent mould from growing in your home, which can make you very unwell.

While there are ways to rid your home of mould after a colony has settled in, it’s always better to prevent a problem than solve it.

Therefore, it’s always wise to address any ventilation concerns ahead of time.

Consider the size of your bathroom, and search for a fan that will serve that size of bathroom well.

There is a great deal of information about this out there, but it’s most important to bear one tip in particular in mind: it’s better to have too much extraction than not enough!

Lighting

Since bathrooms are so often white and shiny, ensuring that you have great lighting around you can make these rooms feel much bigger.

Therefore, consider ensuring that the windows are large and unobstructed and that any lighting is powerful and bright.

You might also consider adding extra lighting, perhaps in the form of recessed mood lighting for a calming bath, or switch-specific spotlights to allow you to select the region of the room you’ll be using in the next few moments.

Certainly consider adding mood lighting, or even just dimmable lights within your bathroom.

While a bright light is ideal for a quick shower, it can be a bit intense for a relaxing bath.

Therefore, dimmable lights could be a real lifesaver!

Making sure that your bathroom is both totally useful and particularly calming is ideal.

However, you typically do need to fit that in with other considerations and practicalities.

Save yourself the headache of stopping halfway through a tough project, make sure to think things through in advance, and create the ideal bathroom for your home.

(Pic by pixabay free to use)