Police crackdown on shoplifting in Crewe and Nantwich

Six more people have been charged or sentenced for shoplifting offences in Nantwich and Crewe as part of a police crackdown.

Officers from Crewe Local Policing Unit are working with businesses in the area to identify offenders and ensure they are held accountable for their actions.

The most recent arrests and charges include:

Janine Stanley, 50, of Davenport Avenue, Nantwich, charged with eight counts of theft from Home Bargains, Nantwich and bailed to appear at Crewe Magistrates’ Court on 26 September.

Christopher Davies, 39, of no fixed abode, charged with one count of theft from B&M and bailed to appear at Crewe Magistrates’ Court on 25 September.

Four others have been convicted and sentenced for similar offences. These include:

Christopher Evanson, 35, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to three counts of theft from B&M. He was sentenced to two weeks in prison, plus a previous suspended imprisonment of 16 weeks has been implemented, at Chester Magistrates’ Court on 5 September. He was sentenced to a total of 18 weeks.

Thomas Simpson, 34, of no fixed abode, charged and remanded for two thefts from B&M, one theft and one attempted theft from Co-op in Wistaston. He was sentenced to 16 weeks imprisonment at Chester Magistrates’ Court on 6 September.

Gordon-Glyn Roberts, 48, of no fixed abode, charged and remanded with one count of theft from B&M and one count of using threating / abusive behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress against a store worker at B&M. He was sentenced to 12 weeks suspended for 12 months at Chester Magistrates’ Court on 6 September.

Daniel Quinlan, 40, of no fixed abode, charged with six counts of theft from B&M, one from ALDI Nantwich Road, and one from Co-op in Coppenhall. He was also charged with five counts of breach of a a CBO. He was sentenced to eight weeks in prison, plus activation of a previous suspended prison sentence at Chester Magistrates’ Court on 5 September. He was sentenced to a total of 16 weeks.

Police Constable Justin Taylor said: “We know that shoplifting has a major impact on the business community and as these arrests demonstrate we are committed to doing all we can to tackle the issue.

“I hope that these cases act as a warning to those involved in shoplifting and also provide reassurance to businesses in both Crewe and Nantwich.”