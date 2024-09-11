Mystery Cheshire man scoops £1 million on Lottery

A mystery man from Cheshire has become a millionaire after scooping £1 million on the National Lottery.

The local winner, who has so far wished to remain anonymous, scooped the prize in the “£1M Prize Bingo” instant win game.

Known only as Mr. M from Cheshire, he has become one of over eight million players that win each week on The National Lottery’s range of games.

Interactive winners have the option to release their name, remain anonymous or like this winner, release some details through partial publicity.

Andy Carter, senior winners advisor at The National Lottery, said, “What amazing news for Mr. M, who has become a million pounds richer in an instant. Huge Congratulations!”

The ‘£1M Prize Bingo’ Instant Win Game is available to play on the National Lottery websiteapp.

It costs £5 to play and offers a 1 in 2.75 overall chance of winning a prize.

National Lottery players generate £30 million every week for funded projects, including athletes who go on to compete at the Olympic and Paralympic games.

