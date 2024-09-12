Nantwich social group HerSpace marks first anniversary

A social community group in Nantwich is marking its first anniversary with a charity raffle, writes Jonathan White.

HerSpace Nantwich is a women’s social community group for women in Nantwich, Crewe and surrounding areas who want to meet new friends, try new things and have a community of likeminded women.

It is located across five towns throughout Cheshire and is run by Charlotte Bell who lives in Congleton with three young children, her husband, dog and two bunnies.

HerSpace Nantwich has just celebrated its first birthday and is staging a raffle at a planned birthday party to raise money for MyCWA.

It is the group’s chosen charity for the year, selected by its community outreach group, HerSpace Helps.

MyCWA, formally known as Cheshire without Abuse, is a Cheshire charity supporting individuals and families affected domestic abuse.

A HerSpace spokesperson said: “After reaching out to our event facilitators, our Facebook followers and also our friends at Nantwich Business Network, we have been overwhelmed with the amount of raffle prize donations both in quantity and value.

“This just goes to show the generosity, goodwill and kindness from the local businesses within Nantwich and Crewe to support such a worthy cause.”

HerSpace Helps have released a limited number of tickets for anyone outside of HerSpace.

These are available at £10 for a 5-ticket strip.

For details visit their Facebook Page, HerSpace Nantwich to find out the list of prizes and how to enter.