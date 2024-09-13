5 hours ago
Teenagers not connected to Jonty Evans death, say police
7 hours ago
Pauline Quirke to open new Nantwich performing arts academy
8 hours ago
Hat-trick for Willaston football team backed by Mornflake
1 day ago
Police probing Jonty Evans death issue second appeal for CCTV
1 day ago
Fire crews battle farm blaze at Haughton near Bunbury
banner-advert
banner-advert

Teenagers not connected to Jonty Evans death, say police

in Crime / Human Interest / Incident / News September 13, 2024
Jonty Evans missing - body found

Two teenagers arrested by detectives probing the death of Nantwich boy Jonty Evans say they are not connected with the incident.

The two 16-year-olds, from Crewe, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were initially arrested on September 5 on suspicion of section 47 assault.

But Cheshire Police said today: “Following their enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the death of Nantwich teenager Jonty Evans, detectives have now confirmed that they eliminated two 16-year-old boys from the investigation.”

Jonty (pictured), 16, from Baddington, was found dead in the River Weaver close to the weir in Nantwich on Sunday September 1.

Cheshire Police say enquiries remain ongoing and they are asking anyone who may have seen Jonty between 12.30am and 2.30am on Saturday 31 August in the Waterlode area of Nantwich to contact police.

A spokesperson added: “The same goes for any members of the public who may have captured Jonty on CCTV, dashcam and ring doorbell footage during the same timeframe and to submit it directly via MIPP.

“Information can also be passed on to Cheshire Police on 101 or via the website, quoting IML-1907900.”

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.