Teenagers not connected to Jonty Evans death, say police

Two teenagers arrested by detectives probing the death of Nantwich boy Jonty Evans say they are not connected with the incident.

The two 16-year-olds, from Crewe, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were initially arrested on September 5 on suspicion of section 47 assault.

But Cheshire Police said today: “Following their enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the death of Nantwich teenager Jonty Evans, detectives have now confirmed that they eliminated two 16-year-old boys from the investigation.”

Jonty (pictured), 16, from Baddington, was found dead in the River Weaver close to the weir in Nantwich on Sunday September 1.

Cheshire Police say enquiries remain ongoing and they are asking anyone who may have seen Jonty between 12.30am and 2.30am on Saturday 31 August in the Waterlode area of Nantwich to contact police.

A spokesperson added: “The same goes for any members of the public who may have captured Jonty on CCTV, dashcam and ring doorbell footage during the same timeframe and to submit it directly via MIPP.

“Information can also be passed on to Cheshire Police on 101 or via the website, quoting IML-1907900.”