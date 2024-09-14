South Cheshire Chamber welcomes ‘exciting’ plans for new rail line

South Cheshire Chamber of Commerce has hailed “exciting” plans for a new rail route connecting the Northwest and Midlands.

The Chamber has announced support for the Mayors of Greater Manchester and West Midlands in their bid for a new line connecting the two regions.

It’s reported it can be achieved at a fraction of the cost of the axed HS2 northern leg.

Chief Executive Paul Colman said: “This time last year Crewe was delivered a devastating blow – the northern leg of HS2 was scrapped, and so with it many hopes and dreams of economic growth for the area.

“This week brings forth exciting plans for a new route, the Midlands-Northwest Rail Link (MNWRL), built on land already allocated for the cancelled HS2 high speed link.

“A report commissioned by the Mayors of Birmingham and Manchester recommends building the line on the planned formation of High Speed 2 Phase 2 from the Midlands to Crewe and Manchester.

“Although lower speed, MNWRL, would provide a practical solution to increasing capacity on the overcrowded West Coast Main line from North to South.

“For the businesses and people of Crewe and South Cheshire it means improved connectivity with the huge conurbations of Manchester and Birmingham.

“Last year business confidence was at an all-time high because of HS2 which made the cancellation so hard to accept.

“Now we have real hope of restoring that confidence and putting Crewe at the epicentre of an exciting rail revolution as a connecting station and an integrated hub for MNWRL.”

A private consortium has proposed the new 50-mile (80km) Midlands-Northwest Rail Link – running from Lichfield, north of Birmingham, to High Legh, south-east of Warrington – following a review commissioned by the mayors.

South Cheshire Chamber of Commerce, which represents the interests of local businesses and more than 500 employees, is in support.

Joining with business leaders on Crewe Rail Forum and the local Business Council, it is in contact with the mayors including Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham.

Mr Colman added: “Andy Burnham quite rightly says that the current West Coast Main Line and M6 cannot be relied on for future decades. The review is clear that doing nothing on this corridor between Manchester and Birmingham is not a viable option from economic or operational perspectives.

“An opportunity for better connectivity between Crewe and these major cities, geographically closer than London, makes perfect sense especially when it can be achieved at a fraction of the price.

“The land, planning and legislation are all in place making MNWRL a cost effective solution.

“Looking back, HS2 would have unlocked thousands of jobs and homes. MNWRL can achieve similar and we are calling for the government to give the green light without delay.”

Councillor Nick Mannion, leader of Cheshire East Council, added: “The council welcomes publication of proposals for a new rail link between the Midlands and the North West, which would replace the scrapped Northern leg of HS2.

“We are also pleased to see Crewe included in the preferred solution for improving connections between Manchester, Liverpool, Birmingham and London, and that the report recognises Crewe’s importance as a rail interchange, its role in the regional economy and the regeneration potential.

“It is critical for Cheshire East that trains connect and stop at Crewe.

“Crewe needs to be at the heart of whatever follows in place of HS2 and we will be seeking conversations with the consortium so that we can further understand these proposals and the full implications.”

Cllr Mannion added: “Crewe’s 360-degree connectivity and strategic position makes it fundamental to delivering on the region’s transport ambitions and we are supportive of proposals that ensure any new services connect and stop in Crewe.

“Any proposal that doesn’t deliver this cannot truly provide an integrated network or realise the full transport and economic benefits in Crewe, Cheshire East or the North West as a whole.”

The Chamber, a leading member of the British Chamber of Commerce, is mobilising support from members of Crewe Rail Forum and major employers on its Business Council.

It hopes to be in a position to announce more detail on the proposed scheme in coming weeks.