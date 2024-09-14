Top tips for setting up a small business in UK

So, you have finally decided to go it alone rather that making someone else rich and we have to say, you are not alone in your desire to run your own business.

There are few incentives to stay in fixed employment if you are not making progress or if your employer does not appreciate your hard work.

Here are our top tips for setting up a small business here in the UK:

– Write a good business plan – It is crucial to set out a plan of action; this involves calculating startup and running costs, deciding how you are going to market your services and listing all company assets. If you need any help, ask a local business coach and they can teach you how to write a good business plan.

– Seek capital funding – You can have a fantastic business idea but without the money, it will never become reality. You could try applying for a business startup loan from one of the many online lenders and maybe you can receive a grant from the government, which is worth checking out. You can do with all the help you can get when setting up a business.

– Digital marketing – We are living in a digital world and if you want to succeed with your business, you need to enlist the services of a SEO advertising agency to make the most of your advertising budget; every business has to have a digital marketing plan. Social media is a very powerful advertising platform, especially Facebook and they have some great marketing tools to help you create engaging.

– Base of operations – If you can’t afford an office, why not set one up at home? It will save you money and with today’s level of digital tech, it is doable. Failing that, you could share office space with other startups, where you share the costs.

– Bookkeeping – One thing you cannot overlook is keeping the books; hire a local freelance bookkeeper and it won’t cost a fortune. Give the bookkeeper all your receipts and they will record and number them and when the time comes, find an accountant to file your returns.

If you apply yourself 100% to the task, you have every chance to make a success of the venture. Lots of hard work and determination will see you through and see every problem as an opportunity.

(free image from Pixabay)