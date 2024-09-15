Nantwich Museum appeals for young trustees to join

Nantwich Museum is on the lookout for two young people to become involved in influencing the future of the Pillory Street venue.

The museum has experienced a major period of change, especially in exhibitions and display work, and in audience engagement.

It now wants to diversify its Board of Trustees by recruiting two people aged 18–30 to continue and expand.

A Museum spokesperson said: “The Board of Trustees controls the administration of the museum and ensures it meets financial and legal obligations.

“It plans and designs strategy for making the museum an interesting, exciting and relevant place for both the local community and visitors to the town.

“The Board is now seeking two enthusiastic, interested young individuals who are passionate about the role museums play in helping to create community cohesion through a sense of place and belonging.

“Those thinking of applying should be good communicators, able to work effectively with board members, bring new perspectives, contribute ideas and help to develop the museum’s vision as it moves forward.

“The museum will create opportunities for the successful candidates to gain valuable knowledge and experience in how Boards of Trustees operate.

“A mentoring programme will ensure that new trustees feel confident to contribute and engage fully in the work of the Board.”

Anyone interested in the role can contact museum manager Kate Dobson before Friday October 4 2024, on email [email protected] or phone 01270 627104.