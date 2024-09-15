1 day ago
Oli Ng to perform concert in Nantwich for Autism Inclusive

in Arts & Entertainment / Charity events / What's On & Reviews September 15, 2024
Oli Ng in concert

Local musician Oli Ng is to perform a concert at Nantwich Town FC in aid of Autism Inclusive.

The evening of live music takes place on Friday November 15 starting at 7pm.

It aims to raise money for local charity Autism Inclusive with all proceeds from ticket sales and a raffle.

Tickets are £10 and include food which will be served on the night.

Singer-songwriter Oli, from Crewe, has toured all over the UK and Europe, sharing stages with a variety of acts such as Tom Robinson, Get Cape. Wear Cape. Fly., Steve Ignorant (Crass), Neville Staple of The Specials, Jared Hart and Will Hoge.

His debut album “Everything Is Impossible Until It Happens” was released in April 2023 and was recorded in Audlem.

Oli said: “I’ve done shows like this in the past to raise money for local charities, but this one is going to be a little different.

“I will be doing more of an intimate kind of show, which will involve telling stories of our time on the road, the inspiration behind my songs and how we created my album together in the studio.

“Something that I’ve never really delved into before, until now.

“Autism Inclusive are a fantastic local charity who work so hard supporting autistic adults and children, those with ADHD or any other neuro diversity, as well as their families and carers.

“I wanted to help them out in the best way I know how, playing music!”

Tickets available from www.olingmusic.co.uk/tour or by e-mailing [email protected] for physical tickets.

