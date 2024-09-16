Motorcyclist seriously injured in Hatherton road crash with branch

A motorcyclist was seriously injured when he crashed after colliding with a fallen branch on a busy road near Nantwich.

The accident happened on the A529 Audlem Road in Hatherton at 7.15am today (Monday 16 September).

Cheshire police attended and found a motorcyclist had collided with a fallen branch.

The rider of the bike was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to Leighton Hospital.

His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

The road was closed in both directions for a time while he was treated and wreckage cleared away.