Acton AOS to stage “Legally Blonde” at Crewe Lyceum

Local drama group Acton AOS are to stage the iconic rom-com “Legally Blonde: The Musical” at Crewe Lyceum Theatre next month, writes Jonathan White.

Rehearsals are in full swing where cast members are working to capture the charm, humour, and heart of the musical.

Directed by Benjamin Stubbs and Caroline Coles, the production marks the group’s latest full-scale musical after their award-winning production of The Addams Family in 2022.

Laura Morris, who plays Brooke Wyndham, said: “This is really is an ambitious project, but we’re loving the challenge.

“Everyone loves ‘Legally Blonde’, and we wanted to bring that energy and joy to our community.”

Leading the cast is Chloe Parr, making her second appearance for Acton AOS.

She is in the role of Elle Woods, the bubbly but determined law student who proves she’s more than just a blonde in pink.

Alongside her is Kieran Picken, a newcomer to local musicals but a familiar face in the wider arena, who plays Emmett Forrest, Elle’s love interest and mentor.

“I was cast as Emmett back in 2019 in another production of Legally Blonde but never came to the stage due to Covid, so I am buzzing to get to finally do it,” he said.

“The whole cast is incredibly supportive, and the energy of this show is something else.”

Tickets for ‘Legally Blonde: The Musical’ at Crewe Lyceum are in high demand.

The opening night is on Wednesday 2nd October through to the matinee and evening performances on Saturday 5th October.

For tickets and performance times, visit https://trafalgartickets.com/lyceum-theatre-crewe/en-GB/event/musical/legally-blonde-acton-tickets