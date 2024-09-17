Nantwich CC clinch Premier League title in dramatic last day

Nantwich CC 1st team clinched a sixth Cheshire County Premier League title in dramatic fashion on the final day of the season.

The Whitehouse Lane side looked like missing out on a wet Sunday final day as the weather threatened to wash out their chances.

But with leaders Hyde’s game abandoned at Grappenhall due to the weather, ground staff did a miraculous job to get Nantwich’s game at home to Didsbury on.

In a match reduced to 20 overs each, Didsbury were 93 all out in 18.3 overs.

And Nantwich rattled off the required runs in just over 10 overs.

Victory earned Nantwich a vital 20 points.

Hyde, who had started the day 10 points clear, could only gain 9 points as their match at Grappenhall was abandoned after 13 overs with the hosts on 44-5.

That meant Nantwich snatched the league title by just a single point in one of the most dramatic finishes the Premier League has witnessed for years.

Both Nantwich and Hyde had won their penultimate matches 24 hours earlier on the Saturday to set up the dramatic finish.

Nantwich beat Toft comfortably, reaching their target of 177 with the loss of just one wicket, while Hyde defeated Chester Boughton Hall by 69 runs.

The Nantwich CC 2nd team are also celebrating after they clinched the 2nd XI Division One title by a comfortable 32 points to be promoted to the 2nd XI Premier Division.

(Images courtesy of Nantwich CC members)