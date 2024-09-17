A group of saddle-sore Stapeley dads have helped raise more than £2,000 for their primary school’s playground revamp.

The dads organised a 40-mile sponsored cycle ride around Cheshire as part of fundraising activities of Stapeley Broad Lane Primary School PTA.

In total, they have raised an impressive £2,300.

And not to be outdone, a group of mums organised their own fundraising effort.

They grouped together for a sponsored walk up Snowdon and helped to raise another £2,400.

They are raising thousands of pounds needed to give the school’s play area a full upgrade.

The play area needs a complete re-surface, with new markings and permanent goal posts.

Sarah Bloor, of the PTA, said: “Through the generosity of parents, family and local businesses since May, we’re nearly one third of the way there.

“But these two recent events have brought in huge funds, and combined have raised more than £4,500 over the last two weekends.”

The dads’ “Pedal for for Playground” effort initially aimed to raise £1,000 towards the project.

But they smashed the target which currently sits at £2,300 on their JustGiving page.

The dads who took part were Alex Brown, Mark Beeston, Matt Bloor, Pierre Winter, Dan Stevenson, Rich Collins, Dave Ashley, Niall McGregor and friends external to school were Eddie Tink and Dave Wright.

The group of mums and two teachers walked up Snowdon on September 15 again with the aim to raise £1,000.

This target was also smashed and currently sits at £2,400 with £2,000 on their Justgiving Page as well as direct cash donations.

Sarah added: “The weather up Snowdon was absolutely horrific. They had to battle torrential wind and rain, and freezing conditions.

“So well done to this incredible and resilient bunch of ladies!”

Those on the walk were headteacher Jen Holden, deputy head Sarah Ailsby, parents Gemma Brown, Laura Stoneley, Katie Strickland, Robyn Massey-Smith, Jen Brown, Jo Ratcliffe, Nicola Hughes, Sarah Butler, and friends external to the school were Rachel Lomax and Elisa and Natalie Larvin.

Sarah added: “The PTA and school are super grateful for their amazing efforts, and what a fantastic achievement towards our long term goal.

“If any local businesses or individuals would like to donate to this cause, the PTA is a registered charity. Please contact the chair direct.”