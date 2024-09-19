Baddiley Lane crash leaves man with serious injuries

A crash in Baddiley, Nantwich has left a 63-year-old driver with serious injuries.

The incident happened on Baddiley Lane and involved two vehicles – a black Land Rover Defender and white Vauxhall combo van.

The collision happened at around 3.15pm yesterday (Wednesday 18 September).

Cheshire Police say the driver of the van, a 63-year-old man, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone with information should contact Cheshire Police on 101 or via www.cheshire.police.uk/tell-us/ quoting IML 1921221.