47 mins ago
RSPCA Stapeley cattery caring for “alarming” number of kittens
1 hour ago
Councillors put spotlight on Cheshire East’s bus service review
1 hour ago
Baddiley Lane crash leaves man with serious injuries
9 hours ago
Police issue further appeal over Jonty Evans death
1 day ago
Legal chief quits cash-strapped Cheshire East Council
banner-advert
banner-advert

Baddiley Lane crash leaves man with serious injuries

in News / Village News September 19, 2024
Baddiley - police accident stock image - by Lee Haywood - creative commons licence_censored

A crash in Baddiley, Nantwich has left a 63-year-old driver with serious injuries.

The incident happened on Baddiley Lane and involved two vehicles – a black Land Rover Defender and white Vauxhall combo van.

The collision happened at around 3.15pm yesterday (Wednesday 18 September).

Cheshire Police say the driver of the van, a 63-year-old man, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone with information should contact Cheshire Police on 101 or via www.cheshire.police.uk/tell-us/ quoting IML 1921221.

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.